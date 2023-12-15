CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.87. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

