City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Critical Review

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty OP and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A City Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. City Office REIT pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.47 $16.99 million ($0.50) -13.28

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT -6.93% -1.83% -0.80%

Summary

City Office REIT beats Empire State Realty OP on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("CIO") invests in high-quality office properties predominantly in Sun Belt markets with strong economic fundamentals. Our strategy is to continue to generate strong returns through a combination of internal cash flow growth initiatives and a focused value creation strategy.

