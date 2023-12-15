Citigroup Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of M opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

