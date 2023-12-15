Citigroup Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.86.

GE opened at $121.39 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

