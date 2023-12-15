Citigroup Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $64.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $59.19 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in nVent Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

