Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

