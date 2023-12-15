Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

