Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.76 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.