Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $162,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

ICLN stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

