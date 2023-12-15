Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,059 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97,651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,814,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,188,000 after purchasing an additional 458,345,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after buying an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,852,000 after buying an additional 664,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

