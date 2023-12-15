CGC Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,081 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

