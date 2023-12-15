CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,475,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

