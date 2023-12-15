Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $82.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

CNC opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $83.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

