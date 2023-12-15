CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.07.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

