CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) versus Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Head-To-Head Comparison

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bank of New York Mellon 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CB Financial Services and Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $52.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Bank of New York Mellon.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $57.54 million 2.09 $11.25 million $2.66 8.84 Bank of New York Mellon $19.99 billion 1.99 $2.57 billion $4.26 12.12

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 19.90% 11.81% 0.96% Bank of New York Mellon 11.81% 11.84% 1.02%

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CB Financial Services pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of New York Mellon pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. CB Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats CB Financial Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics. This segment also provides trustee, paying agency, fiduciary, escrow and other financial, issuer, and support services for brokers and investors. The Market and Wealth Services segment offers clearing and custody, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, and prime brokerage services. This segment also provides integrated cash management solutions, including payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, and trade finance and processing services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment offers investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the provision of leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit services. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.