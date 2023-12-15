Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Up 4.4%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 362,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,459,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 price target on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.