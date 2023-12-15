Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 220.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.58. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,910,000 after buying an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.