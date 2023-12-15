Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 512,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 903,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,561,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

