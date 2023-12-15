Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 763 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 162,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day moving average is $239.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

