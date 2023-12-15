Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $168.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $170.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.