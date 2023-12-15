BTIG Research Boosts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $690.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $560.00 to $690.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $582.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $599.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 451.45 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,085. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.