BROOKFIELD Corp ON Acquires 7,747 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $164.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $164.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

