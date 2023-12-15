Brokerages Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target at $61.89

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTLE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.10. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

