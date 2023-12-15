Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Price Target at GBX 795.17

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 795.17 ($9.98).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 857.50 ($10.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 764.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 768.43. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 591.50 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 966.50 ($12.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Paul Whetsell bought 5,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,150 ($42,869.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,018 shares of company stock worth $7,384,526. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

