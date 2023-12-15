Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) PT at $97.80

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE SWK opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -260.22, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

