Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $75.00

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,705 shares of company stock worth $11,293,852. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $11,976,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 36.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 163.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

