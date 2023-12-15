Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $130.17

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

