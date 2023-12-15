Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $7.88

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $10.54 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

