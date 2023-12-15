Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $129.20

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

