Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Target Price at $13.30

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. CSFB reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

NYSE AGI opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

