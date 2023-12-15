Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Head-To-Head Review

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 8.93% 7.49% 4.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 18.29, indicating that its stock price is 1,729% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Britannia Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $54.70, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $719.85 million 0.73 $248.01 million $2.40 21.92

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

