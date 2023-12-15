Brian Howlett Sells 35,000 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$116,550.00.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
Shares of BITF opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$4.25.
About Bitfarms
