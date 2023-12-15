Brian Howlett Sells 35,000 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$116,550.00.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF opened at C$3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$4.25.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

