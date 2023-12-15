Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 564 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

NYSE WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

