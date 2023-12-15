Bowman & Co S.C. Purchases 1,504 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

