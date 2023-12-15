Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

