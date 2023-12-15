Bowman & Co S.C. Has $800,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $333.17 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.99 and its 200 day moving average is $303.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

