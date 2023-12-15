Bowman & Co S.C. Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after buying an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after buying an additional 764,872 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,410,038,000 after buying an additional 444,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.6 %

UNH opened at $534.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.