Bowman & Co S.C. Has $2.08 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,121.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $878.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

