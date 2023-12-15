Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

