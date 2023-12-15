Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $60.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.