BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.70.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.
