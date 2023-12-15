Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,440.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,907.38 and a twelve month high of $3,494.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,044.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,963.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

