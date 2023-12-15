BMO Capital Markets Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$19.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.96.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

TSE:VET opened at C$16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$24.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.15.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.3934066 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

