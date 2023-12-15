bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.92.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $360.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.98. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 606.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in bluebird bio by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in bluebird bio by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

