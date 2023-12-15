bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC cut shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.30 on Monday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $360.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

