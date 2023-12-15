Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 156.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $128.50 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

