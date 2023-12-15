BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 227,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.87 per share, for a total transaction of 3,156,063.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,095,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately 195,505,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,824,426 shares of company stock valued at $39,061,840.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 498,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BMEZ opened at 14.63 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

