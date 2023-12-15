Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Up 9.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.72. 18,717,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 8,761,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research firms recently commented on BITF. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $930.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 3.34.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 240.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth about $2,307,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

