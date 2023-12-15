Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) & Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Head-To-Head Survey

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bit Origin and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.17%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Origin and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 2.70 -$28.22 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.39 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.13

Bit Origin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Greenidge Generation -257.70% -246.82% -47.22%

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

