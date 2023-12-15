Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $33.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Biohaven stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biohaven by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

